Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

The online retailer will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees, who work at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores.

Dave Clark, Amazon's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations, said the commitment to increased pay through April is an investment of more than $350 million.

"We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis," Dave Clark, Amazon's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations, said in a statement. "We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back."

Those interested in applying can learn more about the openings at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.

In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017, photo, a package from Amazon Prime moves on a conveyor belt at a UPS facility in New York.

AP