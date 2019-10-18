The Kellogg's Company is bringing several of its popular cereals together in one box to support an LGBTQ anti-bullying campaign.

The "All Together Cereal" launched on Thursday, Oct. 17, to mark GLAAD's Spirit Day. Observed on the third Thursday of October, Spirit Day is a way to speak out against LGBTQ bullying and to stand with the LGBTQ youth who face harassment because of their identities.

Wearing purple is meant as a way to show support for the LGBTQ youth community, which is why Kellogg's made the box for the "All Together" cereal purple.

The cereal, available while supplies last from the Kellogg's website for $20, contains individual boxes of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Rasin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats and Corn Flakes. The cereals' mascots, including Tony the Tiger, Toucan Sam, Snap, Crackle and Pop are also shown on the box together, smiling hand in hand.

"The All Together cereal encompasses the values of diversity, equality, and solidarity that Spirit Day is all about, and we hope that LGBTQ youth everywhere receive the messages loud and clear," John McCourt, senior director of development and integrated marketing at GLAAD, said in a press release.

In addition to the cereal, Kellogg said they are also donating $50,000 to GLAAD to support their efforts.

"It’s a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love," a description on the Kellogg's website explains.

The 'All Together Cereal' from Kellogg released in partnership with GLAAD to support anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy efforts.

Kellogg Company

The Kellogg Company also made "All Together" Spirit Day cereal boxes in 2018, but those were only available at its New York City Cafe.

RELATED: Anxiety over Supreme Court arguments pervades Coming Out Day

RELATED: 2020 Democratic candidates pledge support to LGBTQ community