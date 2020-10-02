Airbnb has announced it is suspending all check-ins to its locations in Beijing amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 900 people in China.

The company said in a statement the decision was made with "guidance from local authorities for the short-term rental industry." Bookings for all listings in Beijing through the end of February have been suspended.

"Airbnb appreciates that disease control efforts are causing overall travel disruptions that also affect our community of guests and hosts," the statement read. "We will refund and support guests who had cancelled reservations. And we will continue to work diligently to build programs that support our community of hosts."

The statement only mentioned the company would be suspending bookings in Beijing, but it wasn't immediately clear if or when the company would expand the policy to other areas of China. The company recently posted its extenuating circumstances policy for guests and hosts who are traveling to and from Hubei Province, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Guests who are eligible under the extenuating circumstances may be able to cancel their bookies without incurring cancellation fees. Customers can see if they're eligible by checking Airbnb's website.

More than 40,000 cases of the virus have been announced in China so far. More than 360 cases have been confirmed outside China, including 12 confirmed cases in the U.S. as of Friday and 100 more people undergoing tests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.