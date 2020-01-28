A 2-year-old girl and her mother were pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in eastern Turkey Saturday, more than a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit.

The Associated Press reports rescuers pulled out Ayse Yildiz, 35, and her 2-year-old daughter Yusra from the rubble of another toppled apartment building in Elazig. They had been trapped for 28 hours.

The last two missing quake victims were recovered Monday, bringing the death toll to 41.

The magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck Friday night also injured some 1,600 people. At least 45 survivors have been pulled out of the rubble.

The region has been hit by close to 950 aftershocks.

