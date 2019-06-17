Authorities in Philadelphia say one person has been killed and at least seven others wounded in a shooting at a graduation party.

KYW-TV reports the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday near South 70th Street and Reed Bird Place. Authorities say four teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. Four adults in their 20s were shot in various parts of their body.

One of the adults died.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the shooting, and have made no arrests.

The attack was one of several homicides amid a rash of gunfire around the city this past weekend.