Powerball $1 billion jackpot: When is the drawing, what are the odds of winning

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the Powerball jackpot: one in 292.2 million.

WASHINGTON — People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night's massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23.

The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

The drawing will take place on Monday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern (9:59 p.m. Central Time, 8:59 p.m. Mountain Time, 7:59 p.m. Pacific Time)

What days are the Powerball drawing?

Back in Aug. 2021, Powerball shifted to three drawings a week in an effort to build larger prizes and boost sales. The drawings currently happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How late can you buy Powerball tickets?

The cut-off times for buying Powerball tickets vary by state. Usually, it's within one or two hours of the scheduled drawing. However, you should check with your local lottery.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)