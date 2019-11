Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad's 150th anniversary.

The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team.

No. 4014 is the world's only operating Big Boy locomotive.

Check the full list of stops below. Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.

Wednesday, October 23 – Thursday, October 31

El Paso, Texas - NO PUBLIC ACCESS

Friday, November 1

El Paso, Texas -

Fort Hancock, Texas -

Knox Ave. Crossing

Sierra Blanca, Texas -

Sierra Blanca Ave. Crossing

Valentine, Texas -

8th St. Crossing

Marfa, Texas -

Highland St. Crossing

Alpine, Texas -

FM 1703 (Sunny Glen Rd.), One mile west of Tom Lackey Rd.

Saturday, November 2

Alpine, Texas -

FM 1703 (Sunny Glen Rd), One mile west of Tom Lackey Road.

Marathon, Texas -

Ave. D Crossing

Sanderson, Texas -

Second St. & Downie St.

Sunday, November 3

Sanderson, Texas -

Second St. & Downie St.

Langtry, Texas -

Langtry Road Crossing

Del Rio, Texas -

Del Rio Station

100 N. Main St.

Monday, November 4

Del Rio, Texas

Del Rio Station

100 N. Main St.

Spofford, Texas

State Hwy. 131 Crossing

Uvalde, Texas

Bowie St. Crossing

Sabinal, Texas

Center St. Crossing

Hondo, Texas

County Road 424 Crossing, North of Hwy. 90

San Antonio, Texas

NO PUBLIC ACCESS

Tuesday, November 5

San Antonio, Texas

NO PUBLIC ACCESS

San Antonio, Texas

Sunset Station

1188 E Commerce St.

Wednesday, November 6

San Antonio, Texas

Sunset Station

1188 E Commerce St.

Luling, Texas

E. Davis St. & Pecan Ave.

Flatonia, Texas

422 W Main St N.

Eagle Lake, Texas

McCarty Ave. Crossing

Houston, Texas

902 Washington Avenue

Thursday, November 7

Houston, Texas

902 Washington Avenue

Friday, November 8

Houston, Texas

902 Washington Avenue

Spring, Texas

Elm St. Crossing

Navasota, Texas

E. McAlpine Street and S. Railroad Street

Bryan/College Station, Texas

Wellborn Road & F&B Road

Saturday, November 9

Bryan/College Station, Texas

Wellborn Road & F&B Road

Hearne, Texas

2003 Market St.

Jewett, Texas

Division St. Crossing

Palestine, Texas

West Spring St. & Tennessee Ave.

Sunday, November 10

Palestine, Texas

West Spring St. & Tennessee Ave.

Jacksonville, Texas

Patton St. Crossing

Troup, Texas

S. Railroad Loop Crossing at Front St.

Overton, Texas

Henderson St. Crossing

Longview, Texas

920 E. Pacific Avenue

Marshall, Texas

Lake Street and Main Street

Monday, November 11

Marshall, Texas

Lake Street and Main Street

Tuesday, November 12

Marshall, Texas

Lake Street and Main Street

Atlanta, Texas

W Tipton St. & S West St.

Texarkana, Ark.

100 E. Front St.

Hope, Ark.

100 E. Division St.

Prescott, Ark.

403 W. 1st St.

Wednesday, November 13

Prescott, Ark.

403 W. 1st St.

Gurdon, Ark.

Main St. Crossing

Arkadelphia, Ark.

Walnut St. Crossing

Malvern, Ark.

200 E. First St.

Little Rock, Ark.

1400 W. Markham St.

North Little Rock, Ark.

1000 West 4th Street.

Thursday, November 14

North Little Rock, Ark.

1000 West 4th Street.

Friday, November 15

North Little Rock, Ark.

1000 West 4th Street.

Conway, Ark.

Main St. Crossing

Morrilton, Ark.

101 E. Railroad Ave.

Russellville, Ark.

320 W. C St.

Ozark, Ark.

103 E. River St.

Van Buren, Ark.

Main St. & 2nd Ave

Saturday, November 16

Van Buren, Ark.

Main St. & 2nd Ave

Sallisaw, Okla.

101 E. Cherokee Ave.

Gore, Okla.

SE Railroad St & S. Campbell St.

Fort Gibson, Okla.

Poplar St. Crossing

Wagoner, Okla.

SW 5th St. & Jackson Ave.

Claremore, Okla.

Florence Ave. Crossing

Nowata, Okla.

Cherokee Ave. Crossing

Coffeyville, Kan.

Colorado & Atlantic St.

Sunday, November 17

Coffeyville, Kan.

Colorado & Atlantic St.

Neodesha, Kan.

Illinois St. Crossing

Durand, Kan.

US-54 & Otter Road

Garnett, Kan.

Olive St. Crossing

Osawatomie, Kan.

W Main St. Crossing

Kansas City, Mo.

Union Station

30 W. Pershing Rd.

Monday, November 18

Kansas City, Mo.

Union Station

30 W. Pershing Rd.

Tuesday, November 19

Kansas City, Mo.

Union Station

30 W. Pershing Rd.

Wednesday, November 20

Topeka, Kan.

NW Norris & Clay St.

Manhattan, Kan.

S. Manhattan Ave. Crossing

Junction City, Kan.

8th St. Crossing

Abilene, Kan.

201 NW 2nd St.

Salina, Kan.

400 N. 13th St

Thursday, November 21

Salina, Kan.

400 N. 13th St

Ellsworth, Kan.

Lincoln Ave. Crossing

Russell, Kan.

Lincoln St. Crossing

Hays, Kan.

E. 9th St. & Milner St.

Friday, November 22

Hays, Kan.

E. 9th St. & Milner St.

Ellis, Kan.

Washington St. Crossing

Quinter, Kan.

Long St. Crossing

Oakley, Kan.

E. Front St. & Center Ave.

Sharon Springs, Kan.

N. Front St. & N. Boeke St.

The most accurate steam schedule information always will be located on Union Pacific's website.

Saturday, November 23

Sharon Springs, Kan. - Depart 8:00 a.m. MT

N. Front St. & N. Boeke St.

Kit Carson, Colo. - Arrival 10:15 a.m. MT, Depart 11:00 a.m. MT

Young St. Crossing

Hugo, Colo. - Arrival 1:15 p.m. MT, Depart 1:15 p.m. MT

4th Ave. Crossing

Limon, Colo. - Arrival 2 p.m. MT *NO PUBLIC ACCESS*

Sunday, November 24

Limon, Colo. - NO PUBLIC ACCESS

Monday, November 25

Limon, Colo. - Depart 8:00 a.m. MT *NO PUBLIC ACCESS*

Strasburg, Colo. - Arrival 10:15 a.m. MT, Depart 11:00 a.m. MT

Monroe Street Crossing

Denver, Colo. - Arrival 2:00 p.m. *NO PUBLIC ACCESS*

Tuesday, November 26

Denver, Colo. - NO PUBLIC ACCESS

Wednesday, November 27

Denver, Colo. - Depart 8:00 a.m. MT *NO PUBLIC ACCESS*

La Salle, Colo. - Arrival 10:25 a.m. MT, Depart 10:40 a.m. MT

201 W. Union Ave.

Greeley, Colo. - Arrival 11:15 a.m. MT, Depart 12 p.m. MT

10th St. Crossing

Cheyenne, Wyo. - Arrival 3:15 p.m. MT *NO PUBLIC ACCESS*

