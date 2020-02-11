News
Monahans Chamber of Commerce to hold Back the Badges blood drive event
MONAHANS, Texas — If you are interested in donating blood, then you will be able to at the Back the Badges blood drive event at the Ward County Event Center on Nov. 2.
The community blood drive will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Monahans Chamber of Commerce Board Room.