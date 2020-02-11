x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

News

Monahans Chamber of Commerce to hold Back the Badges blood drive event

If you are interested in donating blood, then you will be able to at the Back the Badges blood drive event at the Ward County Event Center on Nov. 2.
Credit: Monahans Chamber of Commerce

MONAHANS, Texas — If you are interested in donating blood, then you will be able to at the Back the Badges blood drive event at the Ward County Event Center on Nov. 2.

The community blood drive will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Monahans Chamber of Commerce Board Room.