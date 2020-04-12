Midland Memorial Hospital awaiting imminent distribution of Pfizer vaccine

Hospital officials will not require staff to receive vaccine but will highly recommend it

The first round of Covid-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in Texas from the Pfizer company starting the week of December 14.

Texas is expected to get 1.4 million doses throughout the month.

Though as of December 3, the vaccine is still awaiting an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA.

The FDA is expected to meet and make a decision on the Pfizer vaccine on December 10.

If approved, Pfizer will have the first approved vaccine in preventing Covid-19 spread.

The vaccines are believed to be more than 95% effective.

Once in the hands of healthcare professionals across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has called for healthcare workers to be first in line for the vaccine.

Midland Memorial Hospital officials say they will be strictly following those guidelines, with nursing home residents being the next in line.

Though it will be at the discretion of employees as to if they want to receive the vaccine, they will not be required to for the status of their employment.

Hospital officials say they will highly recommend the vaccine to all of their staff.