This week MISD’S board approved the district's proposal to raise teacher’s baseline salary by $3,500 dollars.

“So last year at MISD a teacher starting salary with 0 years of experience was 50,000. this year, it’s going to be 53,500," said Elana Ladd MISD public information officer.

But teachers with 5 or more years of experience are receiving even more..

“It varies for everyone and their specific year of experience but they receive an additional 1,000 dollars in addition to the percentage raise," said Ladd.

An increase that Ladd says exceeds other every other district in the Permian basin..

“We need and want to be competitive and with this new salary schedule, MISD will have the highest salaries for teachers in west Texas," said Ladd.

A raise that MISD has set to not only affect teacher’s wallets..

“Teacher assistants, custodial staff, office people, nurses, teachers, counselors basically everyone is going to see an increase in pay," said Stan Vanhoozer principal of Lee high school.

An effort that most would agree is needed, especially in the Permian Basin.

“My teachers have to work extra they have to cover classes. Even if we had a full staff there’s lots of days, especially in Spring when you have all the Spring sports and spring academic events that we have.. it’s not unusual at a high school that we have about 30, 40 teachers out doing extracurricular activities,” said Vanhoozer.

Vanhoozer says with limited substitutes and lack of attraction to teach in the Permian basin, he hopes MISD’S efforts to raise salaries and lower housing will help.

“It’s really important for my teachers and the people on campus, the whole staff. Because we go above and beyond and everybody in Midland does. All of our schools are the same way,” said Vanhoozer.