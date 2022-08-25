Unsafe situations at MISD, ECISD prompt disciplinary action against students

After a pulled fire alarm, a bathroom fight, a stabbing and threats of a gun on campus, the districts and police are taking necessary action.

MIDLAND, Texas — A fire alarm pulled, a fight breaking out, a stabbing and threats of a gun on campus.

The day after these incidents, Midland ISD, Ector County ISD and the police are taking the necessary disciplinary actions.

An investigation is ongoing at Odessa High School following the stabbing between two students. At this time no arrests have been made.

At Crockett Middle School, a student is being charged with a criminal offense and will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct after threatening to shoot up the school.

At Legacy Freshman High School, the district said the student who pulled a fire alarm when there was no fire faces criminal charges.

There are still no reports on whether any charges will be brought against a group of girls who started a fight in a restroom at Legacy. The district also investigated reports of a gun on campus and no gun was found.

MISD released the following statement on the events that happened.