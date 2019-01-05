MIDLAND, Texas — After losing her nephew last August, Midland resident Rhonda King understands the effects of mental illness.

"Some of the happiest people you know are really struggling internally, whether it's addiction or depression, you never really know what someone is thinking," said King.

Despite her loss, she's found a positive outlet to help others avoid the anguish she's been through.

"We decided, let's do a racquetball tournament, Midland hasn't had one in 15 to 20 years," said King.

An avid racquetball player, Lewallen decided to use the game she loves to fundraise for a cause close to her heart.

"So we chose Cole's Grace Project whose mission is to provide grief counseling and provide financial resources for that," said Lewallen.

While setting up the tournament, her efforts expanded in another direction.

"I started contacting some mental health organizations around our community and had a huge outpour of support," said King.

As a result, during the midst of the Zach Glasscock Memorial Racquetball Tournament, a mental health fair will also take place.

The fair will feature 18 local providers attending to raise awareness about their services.

Since the mental health fair's conception, word has spread across town to Midland residents like Elaine Bidwell, the director of Healthy Minds at Midland Health.

"Whether it's substance abuse treatment at Springboard or if it's counseling and going to Agape center, we have so many resources that people can engage with and get the help they need," said Bidwell.

According to the CDC, more than 50 percent of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime.

The Permian Basin Racquetball Tournament starts Friday at 5 p.m. and continues through Sunday at 1 p.m. with action happening at any time the facility is open.

The mental health fair will be held Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.