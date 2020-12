On Dec. 1, the Midland Victim's Coalition will hold its annual Memorial Angel Tree at the Midland Centennial Library.

At the event, the coalition will have ornaments available for the community to write the names of loved ones on them and hang on the memorial tree.

The annual Memorial Angel Tree is to honor the fallen victims of crime and to bring awareness of resources available to victims and their families in the community.