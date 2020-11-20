Midland Police Department asks community for help locating man exposing himself

The Midland Police Department is asking the community for help with locating an unknown Hispanic man accused of exposing himself to female joggers.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking the community for help with locating and identifying a Hispanic male who has reportedly exposed himself to female joggers in the area of Champion Dr. and Tradewinds.

This same male has also reportedly approached another female jogger in the Grassland Estate area near Wadley and Heritage.

The unknown male grabbed the female jogger from behind while jogging in an attempt to take her clothes off.

Another report made on Nov. 19, involved the male approaching a woman on foot while she was jogging.

The female was able to get away by jumping into a UPS truck nearby and took a picture of the vehicle the unidentified male drove.

The last incident was reported near the corner of Green Tree Blvd. and Rustic Trail and the male is identified as a young Hispanic male in his 20s.

Now the Midland Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information on the vehicle to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108.

Police are also warning everyone to be aware of their surroundings and if you see something, say something.