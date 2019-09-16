MIDLAND, Texas — Karl Boroski is one of the many in Midland who has compassion for the homeless.

He understands better than most because he was once in their shoes.

“When I was a kid I was homeless for a little bit. So my young memories as a child, was of being homeless. So now I have a heart for it because I can emphasize how people feel," said Boroski.

Boroski has been delivering pizzas, water and supplies to the homeless for years and started his own ministry called Backyard Midland.

“With Backyard Midland, we really want to make it it’s own, a nonprofit. It really doesn’t take a lot you know. When we go out in the winter to help with a sleeping bag or tarp, it’s not changing the world but man it’s the difference between somebody freezing to death and not being able to survive.”

But beyond food and supplies, Boroski saw the need for something else, a mobile shower.

“Just for a little while they can feel normal again by having a shower," said Boroski.

Besides feeling normal, Boroski's mobile shower can boost the opportunity to land a job for someone who finds themselves homeless.

The Backyard Ministry van has two showers and two changing rooms and volunteers and friends often bring food, toiletries, clean clothes and even offer to wash clothing.

“If you walked in there clean and nothing is drawing attention to you, it’s going to be a lot better opportunity for them to get a job. And hopefully it encourages them to stay clean. Because the truth of it is, some of the homeless people we see, they’re very easy to point out," said Boroski.

Boroski said because of his full-time job, he only has time to run the van on Saturdays, but hopes other organizations will get involved and take it out on during the week.

“The people that we’ve seen, just giving the people food they’ve been so appreciative. Just giving them a pizza or a hamburger, whatever we give them. But there’s nothing like the smiles and the hugs and how happy they are to just to be clean and have a shower. Plus the lotion and toothpaste. They're just able to take care of themselves." said Boroski.