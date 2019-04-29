MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A business in Midland is helping its employees plant their seed in the community they live in.

To celebrate Arbor Day, employees of Apaches and their families planted trees that were dedicated to new family additions.

When workers move to the Permian Basin for jobs in the oil industry, sometimes that means bringing their family along with them.

For those families, it is important to make Midland feel like a home.

"Just putting down roots here is important," said Mindy Goldsmith, a Midland resident. "I think when I moved here we'd probably be here five years and we probably won't leave for another twenty"

Saturday, like 11 other families, the Goldsmith's participated in a family celebration, 'Trees for Tots'.

At 'Trees for Tots', families each planted their own tree at Windlands park.

Those trees, represent life.

The lives of the new children in their families.

"Its a program to honor our employees and their families who had a child in 2018 either by birth or adoption," said Katie Disher, the media contact for Apache Corporation.

For families like the Goldsmiths that will be here for a while, the trees help them feel rooted in the Midland community.

"It's neat to put down roots here and see that grow over time," said Goldsmith

Roots that will grow into a tree the family can visit as Baby Brielle Goldsmith grows.

The 'Trees for Tots' program is funded by the families employer, Apache.

Through a partnership with Keep Midland Beautiful, the proper trees and location are selected.

‘Trees for Tots’ is an annual program.