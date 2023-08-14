Midland County Commissioners' Court votes on new library policy

A 2-2-1 decision determined whether or not the county will follow what was set by Texas House Bill 900.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — It was a long meeting at Monday's Midland County Commissioner's meeting, but one agenda item in particular saw the court spend nearly half an hour of discussion.

However, the court did make a decision on whether or not they should follow a new policy set by Texas House Bill 900, which restricts "obscene" library material that is normally available in the children's section of libraries.

A 2-2-1 vote determined that Midland County libraries will be subject to the new policy.

"It defines obscene and sets forth some definitions of different words that we are using to not remove books, but to move books to a different part of the library," Midland County Judge Terry Johnson said.

The decision didn't come without fierce debate and a split council. The motion to follow the policy was made by Commissioner Dianne Anderson and was seconded by Johnson. Johnson and Anderson voted in the affirmative while Commissioner Scott Ramsey voted in opposition. Commissioners Luis Sanchez and Jeff Somers abstained from voting.

With the new policy, books that have been deemed "obscene" or sexually explicit would be moved to a different section of the library.

The court will now look to fill the short-handed Library Advisory Board, which has been short a few members, to help decide which books should be moved to a different section.