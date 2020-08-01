MIDLAND, Texas — Thermal Cam USA was one of five winners for the 2019 Midland Entrepreneurial Challenge.

The competition is hosted by the Midland Development Corporation and Small Business Development Center. They award grants to small businesses for their investment pitches after a series of workshops and seminars.

Thermal Cam USA and its owner Peter Walper were awarded $125,000.

Walper's company offers a number of services from thermal imaging to surveying using a fleet of drones equipped with high-end cameras.

With the money won from the challenge, Thermal Cam USA purchased what Walper described as the cutting edge in drone technology.

The "Wintra 1" is a vertical launch drone built for safety and efficiency.

"It can fly a longer distance and map out quality as far as increased or more efficient pixel and data delivery," said Walper.

Walper believes the advancements with this technology will allow him to grow his business rapidly.

"We're thinking our pipeline surveying business and excavation type survey business will expand exponentially," said Walper.

Walper says with his technology jobs that used to be handled by boots on the ground in 3 or 4 days can be finished by his team in a matter of hours.

For more information on Thermal Cam USA click here.

For more information on the Midland Entrepreneurial Challenge click here.

Odessa also hosts its own version of an Entrepreneurial Challenge.

Drone Inspections | Midland | Thermal Cam USA LEADERS IN THE DRONE SERVICE INDUSTRY ABOUT Thermal Cam USA is a certified Thermal Aerial Drone Survey company, providing thermal and digital photo inspections of wind farms, solar fields, oil and gas, and much more.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Odessa Police still searching for serial groper

'Boomtown' podcast takes listeners inside the Permian Basin oilfield