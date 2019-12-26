MIDLAND, Texas — A robbery took place Thursday morning at My Community Credit Union at 900 blocks of N. Midkiff Rd and W Cuthbert Ave in Midland around 11:30 a.m.

What was taken is under investigation at this time.

Officials say the suspect was described as a white male in his mid-20s, 5’8”-5’10”, around 160-170lbs., wearing a black button-up, blue/grayish jacket with two stripes on the sleeve, and was clean-shaven.

Anyone with information please call the Midland Police Department non-emergency line at 432-685-7108.

Updates to come when more information is available.