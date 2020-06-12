Midland's former city manager dies

MIDLAND, Texas — Longtime City of Midland employee, Courtney Sharp, died Saturday. He was 53-years-old.
Sharp served as the city manager for 12 years and recently left his post in September. Sharp was battling colon cancer.
Midland mayor Patrick Payton released a statement Sunday night:
“Very few cities have the honor of saying a man like Courtney Sharp served them. Though I only had a short season of serving alongside Courtney I can say without reservation he was a man who had the best interest of every person at heart. The City of Midland employees loved him as did every council member and former Mayor graced with the privilege of serving with him and working alongside him. My prayers for grace, mercy and peace go out to his family and loved ones in this most difficult season as his name lives on as one of the great servants of the City of Midland.“
The public information officer for the city tells NewsWest 9:
"The City of Midland is heartbroken to hear of the passing of former City Manager Courtney Sharp.
Mr. Sharp served as City Manager for over 12 years and led Midland through many tough challenges. Through his legacy of public service, Mr. Sharp acted as a leader, friend, and mentor for the employees of the City, as well as many Midland residents. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."