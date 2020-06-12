Midland's former city manager dies

“Very few cities have the honor of saying a man like Courtney Sharp served them. Though I only had a short season of serving alongside Courtney I can say without reservation he was a man who had the best interest of every person at heart. The City of Midland employees loved him as did every council member and former Mayor graced with the privilege of serving with him and working alongside him. My prayers for grace, mercy and peace go out to his family and loved ones in this most difficult season as his name lives on as one of the great servants of the City of Midland.“