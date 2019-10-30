We all know what a population is, but do we understand the importance of it?

"All those numbers generate taxes for our tax and entities…if we're under represented don't get the dollars behind them," said Letticia Martinez, Midland Complete Count Committees member.

Federal funding from the census goes towards areas of our city that need it the most.

"They go for schools which, we all know we have an overcrowding problem. They go towards roads, they go to lunch programs for kids, they go to hospitals, colleges-a lot of things that impact our every day lives," said Martinez.

"Today we know that we see challenges with our man camps, those who are commuting. We know that there's a homeless issue and we want to know what that count is and single families," said Midland mayor Jerry Morales.

It's a population count the U.S. requires cities to update every ten years with a survey and 2020 is approaching soon.

However, history shows a lot of people just don't fill it out.

"In 2010, estimates for Midland County show that some census tracks have even 27% under count. So that number there represents millions of dollars. If you take 27,000 people by an average of about 1,500 per person that's already over $400 million," said Martinez.

The census is a nine question survey the CCC says should only take about ten minutes to complete.

"It's primarily who lives in the household and things like how old they are, gender. But if you think about it, it's all for planning purposes for cities, schools and for senior care facilities and that type of thing," said Martinez.

You can even do it by phone, mail or online..so why aren't some people doing it?

"I think that people failed to respond because they don't understand the significance of it, they don't know how their lives are impacted every day by it. And then I think that some may be afraid that the information is shared with other entities and it isn't," said Martinez.

Sanchez says you have until April 1 to complete your census survey.

You can find more information and the census survey online at this link.

RELATED: Census bureau makes plan to fight misinformation

RELATED: 2020 Census could bring thousands of dollars into the Permian Basin