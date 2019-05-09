ODESSA, Texas —

Medical center hospital's emergency coordinator, Amanda Everett, has been making sure Medical Center Hospital would be prepared for any kind of disaster for the last five years.

“It’s the you prepare for the worst and hope for the best," said Amanda Everett.

She always hopes for the best, but luckily thanks Amanda's preparation measures, when the worst happened on Saturday, Medical Center Hospital was prepared.

“There’s a lot of things that could go wrong in a hospital you just want to make sure you’re prepared for everything," said Everett.

It hasn't been long since Medical Center Hospital teamed up with local agencies and mapped out exactly what should be done in the event of an active shooter; Little did they know those plans would be life-saving just over a year later.

“We all played together on an active shooter kind of event trying to make sure that the coordination between all of the different agencies as well as the hospital playing with law enforcement to make sure that we understood the same background,” said Everett as she recalled the training. “Just practice, lots and lots of practice."

And thanks to those drills, hospital personelle was able to work quickly and efficiently.

The hospital was so well prepared with supplied and staffing there wasn't a need to outsource.

“We want to make sure that everybody here knows their responsibilities and that we have everything we need in the event that we have a disaster and then you just pray that you never have to use it," said Everett.