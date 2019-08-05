MIDLAND, Texas — Imagine seeing your son do things doctors said he never would.

"Dawson has Muscular Dystrophy, so basically it was a death sentence the way it was delivered to me by a doctor," said Delanna Thomas, Dawson's mom.

Something like still being able to walk at the age of 16.

"He told me there's no cure, there won't be a cure in his lifetime and so just love him as long as you can. And that was it... just goodbye and have a good day" said Thomas.

Even without a cure, just like other teenagers, Dawson is able to enjoy things like Summer Camp.

"This year he is going to go to a camp in the Redwood Forest in California and can hardly wait...it's his one week away from Mom that he loves so much," said Thomas.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association allows Dawson to go to camp for free, but that is not all MDA funds.

"Dawson is probably much more interested in getting to go to Summer camp than he is the money for research"

The research that has doctors one step closer to a cure for people like Dawson.

"My son is in a study right now for exon skipping it's actually a drug that will go in and make a patch on his gene that is what he needs to make a protein for his muscles and this genetic therapy is amazing it's almost futuristic" Thomas explained

The Thomas family has noticed over time though that the fundraisers for MDA have dwindled and become fewer and fewer.

"More and more companies it seems, big supporters have pulled they're not doing shamrocks anymore. You see those less and less when you go around town. We used to have them at 7-11s, and Kent Kwiks and Lowes," Thomas said sadly. "Without the funds, MDA as an organization disappears, so we lose MDA"

Its fundraisers like the shamrocks that make life a little bit easier for people like Dawson living with muscular dystrophy.

An organization that gives back so much more than just summer camp.

"MDA to me is hope and hope is a powerful medicine"

Medicine to keep living.

"I always tell him we're not dying from muscular dystrophy, we're living with it. And that's what you have to do Dawson, you're living with this and not dying from it" said Thomas.