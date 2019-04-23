WEST TEXAS (KWES) - Voting will soon begin in a number of West Texas counties. Here is a list of deadlines and the important information you need to know about each county.

Voting deadlines

The deadline to register to vote is April 4.

Early voting will run from Aprill 22 to April 30. Election Day is May 4.

Brewster County

Voting will take place in the council chambers at City Hall. You can check your registration status with the elections administrator at the Brewster County Courthouse.

City Council Ward 1, 3 and 5 will be voted on during this election.

Culberson County

Voting will take place at Van Horn City Hall. You can check your registration status at the Culberson County Courthouse.

Voters will be deciding three Alderman seats as well as three seats on the Board of Trustees and two propositions for Van Horn ISD.

Ector County

Early voting will be held at the Ector County Courthouse. For a complete list of Election Day polling places you can click here. You can register by mail or in person at the Ector County Elections Office.

Voters will be deciding on multiple precincts, the Ector County Hospital District, and the Odessa College Board of Trustees.

Hudspeth County

Voting will be held at the Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District. You can check registration status at the Hudspeth County Courthouse.

Citizens will be voting on Precincts 1, 3 and 5 of the Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District.

Pecos County

Voting will be held at Fort Stockton City Hall. You can check your registration status at the Pecos County Courthouse Annex.

Voters will be deciding on two at-large seats for City Council and Ward of the Fort Stockton ISD Board of Trustees as well as the mayor.

Presidio County

Voting will take place at the Casner Room of City Hall. Voters can check their registration status at the Presidio County Courthouse.

Items on the ballot for Marfa will include the mayor and City Council as well as three Marfa ISD Board of Trustees places. Presidio voters will be deciding on the mayor, the City Council, and the adoption of the proposed Home Rule Charter.

Reeves County

Early voting will take place at the Pecos Community Center. Election Day voting locations are as follows: Box 2 & 11 at the Reeves County Civic Center, Box 1, 3, 7, 8, 10 & 12 at the Pecos Community Center, Box 4 at the Toyah City Hall Building, and Box 5 (outside city limits) and 6 at the Saragosa Multi-Purpose Center. You can check your registration at the Reeves County Courthouse.

Voters will be deciding on the creation of Emergency Service Districts, the Board of Directors for the Reeves County Hospital, seats on the Balmorhea ISD Board of Trustees, the mayor and two city council seats for Pecos, the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Bond Election and 3 seats on the Board of Directors for Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD.

Ward County

Early voting will take place at Monahans City Hall while Election Day voting will be held at the Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD Administration Building. You can check your registration at the Tax Office in the Ward County Courthouse.

Citizens will be voting on multiple issues concerning both Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD and Grandfalls-Royalty Independent School District.

Winkler County

Early voting will take place at Wink City Hall and Kermit City Hall while Election Day voting will be held at the Wink Community Center and Kermit Junior High. Voters for both cities can check their registration status at the Winkler County Courthouse.

Wink voters will be deciding on multiple City Council places as well as electing the mayor. Kermit citizens will be voting on three seats for City Council.

For more information on voting and elections, please contact your local city hall or elections office.