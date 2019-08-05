HOUSTON — On a muggy morning in Missouri City, a taxi driver spotted the car connected to the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Derion Vence, Maleah's stepfather, claimed his wife's Nissan Altima was stolen by two men who knocked him out and took Maleah. Police say he's changed his story multiple times. They've been trying to reach him but say he's not responding to their calls.

The search for Maleah moved to the same area where the car was found near Highway 6 and Murphy Road.

Police said they opened the doors and trunk of the vehicle, but there were no early signs of anything unusual.

“The car looks fine. Everything looks normal on the car. The tires look OK," HPD Homicide Detective Kenneth Fregia said. "It doesn’t mean they weren’t changed at some point, I don’t know.”

He said the trunk looked normal too.

Crime scene investigators will take a closer look.

Maleah's mother arrived at the scene shortly after Thursday morning's discovery, and she immediately broke into tears, shouting "where's Maleah?" before collapsing to the ground.

Maleah's mother is consoled by detectives after she shows up at scene where her husband's missing cars was found. "Where is my baby?", she cried.

Jason Miles, KHOU 11

Police say they are also following up on tips about the alleged kidnappers' blue pickup truck.

Maleah hasn't been seen since Friday. Her stepfather, Derion Vence, first told investigators that she was kidnapped Friday night by several Hispanic men after he stopped his car near Highway 59 and Greens Road to check a tire.

Maleah is around three feet tall and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip jacket and gray/white/pink sneakers.

Her family says she is recovering from recent brain surgery and requires critical medical care.

