HOUSTON — Texas Equusearch says its volunteers have halted all search efforts for Maleah Davis, the little girl who was reportedly kidnapped on Friday evening.

Poor weather conditions and saturated grounds have made search efforts difficult for the time being.

Many Houston-area roads flooded on Tuesday evening, and even more rain is expected over the next few days.

On Tuesday, Sugar Land police admitted that Maleah Davis' stepfather's initial story to investigators didn't add up.

The 4-year-old hasn't been seen since Friday. Her stepfather, Derion Vence, first told investigators that she was kidnapped by several Hispanic men after he stopped his car near Highway 59 and Greens Road to check a tire.

On Tuesday, the Sugar Land police spokesman said Vence's story has changed since he first talked to investigators -- specifically the nature of how he got to the hospital.

Maleah is around three feet tall and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip jacket and gray/white/pink sneakers.

Her family says she is recovering from recent brain surgery and requires critical medical care.

