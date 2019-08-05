HOUSTON — The search for 4-year-old Maleah Davis has resumed, Texas Equusearch said Thursday morning.

The search group is telling its volunteers to be prepared for wet and muddy conditions, advising them to dress appropriately for the rainy forecast.

This morning's staging area is the 9700 block of S. Kirkwood in southwest Houston. Equusearch says its teams will be on foot and on ATV searching "in some very specific areas" for any signs of the child and the vehicle she was last known to be in - her stepdad's stolen Nissan.

The search for Maleah was halted Wednesday due to flooding the night before.

The child hasn't been seen since Friday. Her stepfather, Derion Vence, first told investigators that she was kidnapped by several Hispanic men after he stopped his car near Highway 59 and Greens Road to check a tire.

On Tuesday, the Sugar Land police spokesman said Vence's story has changed since he first talked to investigators -- specifically the nature of how he got to the hospital.

Maleah is around three feet tall and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip jacket and gray/white/pink sneakers.

Her family says she is recovering from recent brain surgery and requires critical medical care.

