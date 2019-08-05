HOUSTON — The car reported stolen during the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis was located by a citizen Thursday morning, police have confirmed.

The silver Nissan Altima was at the center of an alleged kidnapping and Amber Alert over the weekend. The search for Maleah continues at this time.

ALSO READ: Mom, stepdad of Maleah Davis banned from contact with all their children, court rules

The Nissan Altima, which belongs to the girl's mother, was found around 10 a.m. in a Missouri City business parking lot along Highway 6 near FM 1092/Murphy Road. Police said they opened the doors and trunk of the vehicle, but there were no early signs of anything unusual.

HPD Homicide Detective Kenneth Fregia said everything about the silver Nissan appears to be "normal" and the "tires are okay." The vehicle was secured and removed from the scene so it can be examined by crime scene investigators.

“The car looks fine. Everything looks normal on the car. The tires look OK. It doesn’t mean they weren’t changed at some point, I don’t know.”

He said the trunk looked normal too.

TIMELINE: Where is Maleah Davis? Timeline in the disappearance of 4-year-old girl

ALSO READ: Why did Maleah Davis need brain surgery?

RELATED: Maleah Davis update: Stepdad's initial story didn't add up, Sugar Land police say

Maleah's mother arrived at the scene shortly after Thursday morning's discovery, and she immediately broke into tears, shouting "where's Maleah?" before collapsing to the ground.

Maleah's mother is consoled by detectives after she shows up at scene where her husband's missing cars was found. "Where is my baby?", she cried.

Jason Miles, KHOU 11

Houston police said they have not spoken to the girl's stepfather in a couple of days, and each time they have tried to talk to him about doing a suspect sketch he has not responded. But police stopped short of saying that he is missing.

Police say they are following up on tips about the kidnappers' blue pickup truck.

The volunteer search group Texas Equusearch has now resumed its efforts, focusing on the Missouri City area where the Nissan was found.

Maleah hasn't been seen since Friday. Her stepfather, Derion Vence, first told investigators that she was kidnapped Friday night by several Hispanic men after he stopped his car near Highway 59 and Greens Road to check a tire.

On Tuesday, the Sugar Land police spokesman said Vence's story has changed since he first talked to investigators -- specifically the nature of how he got to the hospital.

Maleah is around three feet tall and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip jacket and gray/white/pink sneakers.

Her family says she is recovering from recent brain surgery and requires critical medical care.