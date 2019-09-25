CEDAR PARK, Texas — Editor's Note: The related video above was published in 2018.

If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Cedar Park, Texas, it's time for you to check your numbers.

The Texas Lottery announced Wednesday morning that a $227 million jackpot ticket was sold in Cedar Park! Texas Lottery said it was purchased at the Lakeline Express Mart located at 2004 N. Lakeline Blvd and was a quick pick.

RELATED: Austin resident claims $5M Mega Millions prize

The Mega Millions numbers were drawn Tuesday night.

The winning numbers for Sept. 24 were 6, 14, 24, 42, 46 and the Mega Ball number was 9.

The winner has not come forward yet, so double-check all of your tickets!

WATCH: Winning $5 million lotto prize claimed in Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Professor Matthew McConaughey's UT salary revealed

San Marcos police responding to alleged shooting near Texas State campus

Left in the Dust: Communities push for more rock mining regulation