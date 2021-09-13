Zipline event brings awareness to visually impaired community

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Recording Library of West Texas.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Recording Library of West Texas will be holding "Zipline in the Dark" on September 18.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., people can come out to Grande Stadium and experience ziplining while blindfolded.

Tickets start at $20 for one ride and $35 for unlimited rides. Both tickets also include access to the car show and the food trucks that are part of the event.

Proceeds from the event will go to helping the Recording Library of West Texas in their mission to provide audio for those with visual, physical or learning impairments.