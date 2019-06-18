Come on, admit it... there's really only one way you can improve upon tacos... and that's FREE tacos.

Thanks to the Warriors stealing game 2 of the NBA Finals everybody in the U.S. and Canada can get a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell.

It's all a part of the Mexican fast food chain's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion which ties in with the NBA Finals. The recent loss of the Toronto Raptors is now every taco lover's gain.

Today June 18th just stop by your closest Taco Bell between 2 and 6 p.m. to get your freebie taco.

And an insider hint... if you use their app you can get your free taco anytime throughout the day.