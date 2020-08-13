Youngest person to be hired by Bexar County Sheriff's Office dies in crash with big rig

Deputy Noah Calderon and his fiancee were killed in a crash overnight, sources at the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera say.

SAN ANTONIO — The youngest person to be hired by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office died overnight in a crash with an 18-wheeler, sources at the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said Thursday morning.

Noah Calderon was 18 years old when he was hired by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in 2018 as part of the agency's Blue Shirt program, making history as the agency's youngest hire in recent years.

Sources said Calderon, his fiancee and younger brother were heading to Corpus Christi when they were involved with a crash with an 18-wheeler. Calderon and his fiancee died at the scene, sources said, while Calderon's younger brother was taken to University Hospital via AirLife with critical injuries.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted images of the crash Thursday morning, writing, "The crash was on Tx188 & FM 796 between Sinton & Mathis. It appears that a tanker truck may have failed to yield & collided with the victims."

The Sheriff's Office celebrated Calderon and his achievements, posting last year that Calderon had bought his own home at 19.

"Deputy Calderon who initially graduated as an 18-year-old Blue Shirt Deputy, turned 19 years old back in January and is currently working at the Adult Detention Center," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post. "Keep up the great work, you’ve made us proud!"