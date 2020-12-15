YOU SHOULD KNOW: Texas temporary waiver of vehicle title, registration requirements ends in April 2021

If you have not renewed your expired vehicle registration, you should make plans to renew April 14, 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re overdue, it’s time to renew! The temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements, announced by Gov. Greg Abbott on March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will end on April 14, 2021.

If you have not renewed your expired vehicle registration, you should make plans to renew by that date. It is not necessary to wait until the deadline to complete any overdue transactions as motorists have several renewal options.

"I commend Governor Abbott for balancing the safety of Texans with the need to continue vital state services by offering the waivers to registration and titling requirements during the pandemic. Fortunately, many Texans are already in compliance with these requirements," said Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) Executive Director Whitney Brewster. "We continued to offer registration renewal and other important services throughout the waiver period.”

Three ways to renew your vehicle registration:

ONLINE: Visit http://www.TxDMV.gov or www.Texas.gov. This is the quickest and least expensive way to renew. Save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.



MAIL: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector.



IN PERSON: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector. In many counties, in-person renewal is also available at other locations, such as certain grocery stores. Contact your county tax office to check hours and locations.

Reminder: Before renewing registration, Texans will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:

Initial vehicle registration.

Vehicle registration renewal.

Vehicle titling.

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards.

30-day temporary permits.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles does not issue driver licenses or state ID cards. Texans should contact the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) at www.dps.texas.gov/driverlicense/ for these services.