XTO Energy volunteers inspired young Midland girls to pursue careers in engineering

Employees from XTO Energy held a program to inspire female students to consider careers in engineering for Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.

MIDLAND, Texas — In honor of "Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day", employee volunteers from ExxonMobil subsidiary XTO Energy held a program Thursday at the Young Women's Leadership Academy that allowed young girls to interact with a variety of engineering experiments.

Female students from the Young Women's Leadership Academy, Goddard Junior High School, and Bunche Elementary School were all invited to attend the program and perform the experiments with help from the employee volunteers. Campus administration was also encouraged to attend and show their support.

The goal of the program was to inspire young girls to pursue future careers in engineering and adjacent scientific fields, which has traditionally been male-dominated areas of work. According to the American Association of University Women, female workers currently make up only 28% of the workforce in science, technology, engineering, and math (or STEM).