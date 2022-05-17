XTO Energy introduces Young Women's Leadership Academy to engineering

The company hopes this event will inspire young women to consider engineering careers.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Students at the Young Women's Leadership Academy got an up close look at the field of engineering Tuesday.

XTO Engineering visited the school and conducted experiments for the girls.

"Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day" was put on in hopes that these young women would consider a career in engineering.

"It's important to introduce girls to STEM fields so they can get an idea of what the future can hold with different career paths," said Laura Doughty, YWLA principal. "It's also just really fun, even if their passion may not be engineering, they're still getting to interact with trailblazing women and men that are here today."