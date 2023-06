Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home resident Carl Reid will turn 100 on June 15, 2023

BIG SPRING, Texas — World War II US Army Veteran Carl Reid has asked the public to send him birthday cards for his 100th birthday.

The Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home resident will be turning 100 on June 15, 2023. Reid is asking for everyone to mail the cards.