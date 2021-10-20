WTX Manifest Music Festival to hold Kickoff Party at Dos Amigos

ODESSA, Texas — The WTX Manifest Music Festival will hold its official Kickoff Party on November 12.
The festival will become the Permian Basin's first major 3-day music festival and happen in 2022.
The event will be held by Dos Amigos and feature performances by country music artist Jack Ingram, Latin Grammy nominee La Energia Nortena and Texas Native Remy Reilly.
The planners of the festival see this event being similar in scale to Austin City Limits and Coachella.
We anticipate an attendance upwards of about 35,000 – 40,000 guests per day,” said Oscar Aguilar, owner and president of PlanMasters GPS, LLC, “The location, details and potential line-up of this event will be unveiled at the kick-off party next month at Dos Amigos. Multiple West Texas counties, cities, towns and countless businesses stand to benefit greatly not only from the influx of tourists but from the national exposure this event will bring with it. An event of this magnitude has never been held out here in West Texas and we feel confident that this will become an annual event.”
There will be special festival announcements, free gifts and exclusive festival offers for those who attend.
Tickets can be purchased for the event at DosAmigos.com or picked up at Endless Horizons in Odessa.