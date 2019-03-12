ODESSA, Texas — "Hunger is a year-round issue," Craig Stoker, the Marketing and PR director of the West Texas Food Bank said.

This is something the WTFB knows all too well.

When the holidays come around and it gets colder outside, this hunger becomes more apparent.



"You've got such an interesting situation out here in West Texas with the cost of living that you've got people really making some difficult choices this holiday season," said Stoker. "Ya know, it's colder outside. You gotta make a decision, do you heat your house or do you go buy groceries?"

To help out this Giving Tuesday, WTFB is kicking off their digital holiday fundraiser, the biggest donation match they have ever received - $100,000.



The Abell-Hanger Foundation will be matching everyone's donation dollar for dollar up to $100,000.

Stoker says this will double the impact of any donation.

"Thanks to donations like the turkeys from Market Street and Albertsons, ya know, we're able to help people who are just really, just needing that little bit of extra and we see it day in and day out," Stoker said.

The food bank will be hosting this fundraiser on its Facebook page and www.wtxfoodbank.org.

They encourage volunteering this Christmas season too.



The fundraiser will run through the month of December or until their goal of $100,000 has been reached.



"We may be the difference between the kids getting a holiday meal and really going without," Stoker said.

