The West Texas Food Bank is feeling a little fuller today after State Farm agents donated $30,000 to help curb hunger in the Permian Basin.

The funds are a combination of donations by Midland-Odessa area State Farm agents and a grant from State Farm.

This funding will help provide food for residents in need, something that is growing daily in the Permian Basin area.

The COVID 19 pandemic burden, coupled with the drop in oil prices, is having a drastic impact on the local population.

“Our communities are hurting right now, and our obligation is to step in and help our neighbors,” said State Farm Sales Leader Gary Butler. “Supporting the good work of the West Texas Food Bank will go a long ways towards helping all of us get back on our feet.”

The West Texas Food Bank is the largest non-profit hunger-relief organization in the area and proudly distributes food across 34,000 square miles of West Texas.

In 2019, the West Texas Food Bank distributed more than 5 million nutritious meals for children, families, and seniors.

The USDA estimates that 41 million people, including nearly 13 million children, in the United States are food insecure.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say

2020 census kicks off as notices are mailed nationwide

Census Day arrives with US almost paralyzed by coronavirus