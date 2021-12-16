Wrangler Food Pantry provides support for Odessa College students

The pantry is providing holiday meal kits for students that need it

MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa College is doing all they can to support their students, and holiday break is no different.

"Food insecurity is something a lot of our students struggle with so we just want to make sure that they have something nice for their families, especially that they're going to be gone the next two weeks so hopefully this will be able to get them through," Andrea Bartley, campus social worker.

The Wrangler Food Pantry helps students and staff that deal with food insecurity.

"About 30% of our students are suffering from food insecurity which is pretty on par with the national average which is about 30%-40%," said Bartley.

The pantry is doing something special for a time that should be about celebration, "We do have a lot of essentials that you can use to make a holiday meal and we also give out a ten dollar HEB gift card," said Bartley.

By giving out holiday meal bags for students and their families and some of the food is grown right on campus.

"So it's called our Atmos energy pantry gardens," and the garden grows a wide variety of vegetables, "Cucumbers tomatoes peppers squash and in our winter garden we have lots of greens lettuce spinach were working on beets broccoli cauliflower," said Bartley.

The pantry harvested over 32 pounds of fresh produce from their garden. They also help students, in other ways, "Another thing were trying to do to tackle food insecurity is we can enroll people in snap food stamps as well," said Bartley.