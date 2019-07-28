MIDLAND, Texas — On July 27, WowMoms World of Midland kicked off their grand opening with a ribbon-cutting.



“There’s activities for the whole family. From swim lessons for children, a gym for mothers, dads even. Our aesthetics room, play areas for kids, babies, and toddlers. A cafe you can sit down and have a meal at. Our arts area, kids can be creative at and use their motor skills," said Annette Uranga Owner of WowMoms World.

Uranga's inspiration for bringing it to the Permian Basin? Her two-year-old son.

“Surely there’s other mothers like me that are desperate for something fun and something nice and clean indoors," said Uranga.

So what was the move for moms and caretakers before?

“Before WowMoms, our places to go were either Chick-fil-a or the mall. So I couldn’t really compare either to what we’re bringing here," said Uranga.

"Nothing compares. Most places won’t even let you start swim lessons until they’re a lot older. And that’s what I really liked about this. Because they let you start at three months," said Crystal Wood, mother of a 13-month-old.

But if you’re under the impression that WowMoms World is just for mothers, think again.

“It’s definitely not just for moms, dads can come in here and enjoy a meal with their little one. We have, 'Daddy and me days'. And we absolutely encourage parents to go inside our play area and play with their kids, so dads can do that as well," said Uranga.

While it sounds like they’ve got families covered, one thing is intentionally excluded.

"There is no WiFi. We figured there's WiFi everywhere. You go inside coffee shops, restaurants, and libraries, everything like that, so we are definitely a unique concept. That's what we're trying to bring and introduce and take it back to the basics how families once used to be," said Uranga.

Uranga said WowMoms World is targeted for newborns up to six-year-olds.

For more information on pricing and memberships, check out their website and Facebook.

http://www.wowmomsworld.com/wowmoms-world-midland/

https://www.facebook.com/wowmomsworldmidland/