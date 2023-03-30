Midland mom of daughter who was murdered works to pass workplace violence hotline into law

House Bill 915 would provide an anonymous workplace hotline at businesses throughout Texas if passed.

MIDLAND, Texas — A new workplace violence hotline is in the works and it's because of a tragedy that happened in Midland a little bit over a year ago,

House Bill 915 has passed its first steps and has a promising future.

"You contact, it's totally anonymous. You contact it, tell them what's going on and they investigate it. They can send a cop out to investigate it and then they get to the bottom of it before something happens, like what happened to Veronica," said Jennifer Sanchez, Veronica's mom.

If you call the hotline you will then be directed to a dispatch system.

"That call center will sit there and get the statement of what's going on and then they will take that information and delegate for how that it needs to go," said Jennifer.

Jennifer believes going to work should not feel like a risk and just be about doing your job.

"When you go to work you don't need to sit there and worry am I going to have a coworker go off today? Am I going to make it home? That should be the least of your concerns, you're there to do your job. You want to do the best that you can for your job and feel safe and secure," said Jennifer.

Even though Jennifer can't bring her daughter back, she wants to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else's child.

"You can never do enough to prevent a tragedy," said Jennifer. "The point is to save other peoples lives so that nobody has to go through the hurt and the pain that we go through on a daily basis."

Bill 915 passed the committee phase and Jennifer said in the next two weeks it should go to the house and then eventually the senate.