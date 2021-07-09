Working out has a new meaning: How a local crossfit gym is paying tribute to the fallen

"So something that crossfit gyms kind of exclusively do is, we do what we call hero wads to honor the fallen. Typically its fallen soldiers, fallen first responders and the hero wad just honors them. Something that's been going on throughout the Permian Basin is a lot of these crossfit gyms have come together to perform these hero wads to honor the 13 and we just wanted to do our part and get everybody together," Zach Calvert, Co-Owner Admiration Crossfit.