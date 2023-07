The free event provided 700 meals to attendees as well as gave away free books, foods and haircuts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ODESSA, Texas — The Woodson Boys and Girls Club hosted a children literacy event on Saturday.

The free community event was held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Woodson Boys & Girls Club in Odessa.

The Woodson Boys & Girls Club Literacy Event was an event for families and children of all ages.