ODESSA, Texas — The Crisis Center of West Texas is moving their Wonder Girls summer camp online for 2020.

The camp will last for five weeks, providing science projects, creative projects, coding lessons, and Crisis Center related lessons and activities.

The camp will be free for all girls who make the limited list of participants, the Crisis Center will be providing the supplies and a T-shirt for pick up.

The camp will have a limited number of spots for girls to participate, if those are all filled then the Crisis Center will make a list of necessary supplies for each week's activity available for anyone who would like to follow along.

The activity supplies will be made available each week for pick up at the Crisis Center on 910 S Grant Ave. in Odessa.

The new take-home format allows for flexible schedules matching the needs of the families and girls participating, campers are encouraged to do the activities at whatever time is best for them.

A reliable internet connection and computer access will be needed to participate.

The first supply pick-up date will be Monday, June 29, and after five weeks the camp will finish with a celebration on July 31.

Anyone who wishes to participate can sign up at the Crisis Center of West Texas website, the cutoff date for sign ups will be June 19 at 6 p.m.

