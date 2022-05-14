Woman remembers 9 months spent at Midland Memorial Hospital

Around 20 years ago, she was given a 15% chance to live after a car crash. The nurses at MMH were there every step of the way.

MIDLAND, Texas — Nurses save so many lives every day, and as National Nurses Week wraps up, here is one such story of these selfless workers.

20 years ago, Rebecca Cedillo and her friends were run off the road by a trucker.

Cedillo was only given a 15% chance to live and spent nine months in the hospital at Midland Memorial.

She says the nurses at the hospital were by her side throughout her recovery, helping her along the way.