Woman remembers 9 months spent at Midland Memorial Hospital

MIDLAND, Texas — Nurses save so many lives every day, and as National Nurses Week wraps up, here is one such story of these selfless workers.
20 years ago, Rebecca Cedillo and her friends were run off the road by a trucker.
Cedillo was only given a 15% chance to live and spent nine months in the hospital at Midland Memorial.
She says the nurses at the hospital were by her side throughout her recovery, helping her along the way.
Cerdillo says she may have lost touch with them over the years, she knows they are still with her every day and wants to say thank you all these years later.