Woman hit by State Trooper in vehicle pursuit shares her experience

ODESSA, Texas — Magdalena Koziarek had just gotten into her car to go to the store and buy milk. While in her driveway, just before backing out, she heard sirens.

"I heard sirens, so I was cautious and looked around," said Koziarek. "And then I saw the little sports car going really fast and then it was, I think, two police troopers and one lost control of his SUV and slammed into me and for a second I didn't know what was going on."

Magdalena and her daughter, Kamila, both had their car hit from the impact. The trooper also hit their neighbor's concrete fence.

"I could see that officer, like I knew he was going to hit me, I would say he was going about 100 miles per hour or close to it," said Koziarek.

Thanks to intuition, Magdalena knew she had to stop in her tracks.

"I had the feeling like just wait, just wait, and if I would pull out maybe 10 inches I would have been dead, I wouldn't have been standing here because the impact was so severe," said Koziarek.

Koziarek doesn't believe neighborhoods like hers should have to be worried about high speed chases unless it is something very urgent.

"I would like to know what justified all that high speed in the residential area, that's what I would like to know, and if it's really worth it," said Koziarek. "Because God forbid they could kill somebody."

Her neighborhood has a lot of pedestrians walking their dogs and kids who like to play outside.

"I don't think they should be driving in residential areas, especially with three schools around, kids could have been playing, it's summer, who knows," Koziarek said.