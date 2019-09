ODESSA, Texas — A 45-year-old woman is dead following a house fire in Odessa.

According to city officials the fire was in the 1300 block of Boatwright.

Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 2:42 p.m. on September 16 where they found the woman deceased.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal's office and Odessa police.

The woman has not been identified and no further information is available at this time.