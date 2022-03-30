Woman dies while hiking in Big Bend National Park

The woman was hiking on the Hot Springs Canyon Trail.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — A 53-year-old woman has died while hiking in Big Bend National Park, officials say.

According to a press release sent out by the National Park Service, the park received a call for emergency assistance at the Hot Springs Canyon Trail.

There rangers found a 53-year-old woman in medical distress.

Staff immediately began CPR, which continued for over an hour, and an AED was applied as well. However, all attempts to revive the woman were unsuccessful.

The National Park Service says the woman was visiting Big Bend for the first time with her family.

“Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss," said Deputy Superintendent David Elkowitz. “Our entire park family extends sincere condolences to the hiker's family and friends."

Park staff is warning the public to keep in mind that temperatures are starting to exceed 100 degrees and that hikers should be prepared to drink a gallon of water per day and stay off desert trails by noon.