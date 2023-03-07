Woman dies hiking Big Bend National Park

Park representatives are now reminding people how dangerous trails with no shade or water can be in afternoon heat.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park is reminding the public of the dangers of hot trails after the death of a hiker on Monday.

According to a park spokesperson, at approximately 2:45 p.m., their communications center received a call for emergency assistance along the Hot Springs Canyon Trail.

The caller said a 64-year-old woman had collapsed and was unresponsive.

A team of Park Rangers and a U.S. Border Patrol Agent responded and performed CPR on the woman. A border patrol helicopter was called in for emergency transport.

All attempts to revive the hiker were unsuccessful.

The Hot Springs Canyon Trail winds three miles through rugged desert and rocky cliffs above the Rio Grande, according to the spokesperson.

Park representatives are now reminding people how dangerous trails with no shade or water can be in afternoon heat.

“Big Bend National Park staff and our partners are saddened by this loss,” said Acting Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman. “While we can’t conclude that weather was a factor in this incident, March reminds us that the beauty of spring often brings dangerously hot temperatures to Big Bend. Our entire Big Bend family extends our deep condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”